Military attaches in Azerbaijan to inspect minefield set up by Armenia in Lachin (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, November 24. Foreign countries’ military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan and media representatives departed in the Sarybaba peak direction to inspect a minefield consisting of Armenian-made anti-personnel mines set up by illegal Armenian armed detachments on November 24, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The anti-personnel minefield was detected by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units.

During the visit organized by the ministry, military attachés and media representatives will be provided with detailed information about the landmine clearance activities conducted in the area and the minefield detected on November 21 and planted with 350 anti-personnel mines manufactured in Armenia in 2021.