Erdogan talks purposes of Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The purpose of Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises that were held in Azerbaijan was to jointly overcome existing difficulties, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his speech at the general meeting of the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations, Trend reports.

Erdogan noted the military exercises were conducted in accordance with the motto 'one nation, two states' of the Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternity.

"Similar steps will be taken in the future," Erdogan said.

He said that Türkiye will continue to support fraternal countries.