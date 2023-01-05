Azerbaijani MoD, Ombudsman's Office sign Joint Action Plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan has signed a 2023 Joint Action Plan on the “Work done for the protection of the rights of servicemen”, as well as in regard to the study of the situation in the field of human rights protection, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the plan, the place and time, as well as the responsible persons for the events that are planned to be carried out during the current year in the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the ministry, have been determined.

A series of meetings on the protection of servicemen's rights and the study of the situation in the human rights field will be held. Meanwhile, reports on various topics will be heard, and a detailed exchange of views will be conducted during the events.