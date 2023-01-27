Azerbaijani Ambassador to France calls on Iran to implement Vienna Convention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was brutally attacked, as a result of which a security guard was killed, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva tweeted, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn any attacks on diplomatic missions and call for the implementation of the Vienna Convention by the host country," she wrote.

Meanwhile, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4).

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured.