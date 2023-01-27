UAE strongly condemns terrorist act against Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemns the terrorist act committed against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE said, Trend reports.

"The UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability. It is necessary to ensure the protection of diplomatic missions in accordance with the norms and charters governing diplomatic work," the statement reads.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.