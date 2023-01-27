Jordanian MFA joins to offer condolences to Azerbaijan, following terror attack in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Jordanian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigrant Affairs of Jordan expresses deep condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan in connection with the attack on the employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. The Ministry expresses the solidarity of the Kingdom with the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in particular, rejects all forms of violence directed against diplomatic missions and their employees, expresses condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.