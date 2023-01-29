Malaysia strongly condemns armed attack at Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Malaysia strongly condemns the armed attack at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on 27 January 2023, which led to one death and injured a few embassy staff, Trend reports citing the statement of Foreign Ministry of Malaysia.

"Malaysia reiterates its firm stance rejecting any acts of violence and terrorism in all of its forms and calls for the perpetrators of this heinous attack be swiftly brought to justice.

Malaysia expresses its deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and the families of this criminal act and to the Government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran is closely monitoring the development and actively liaising with local authorities for the latest security update," said the statement.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.