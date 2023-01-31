Azerbaijani ambassador to France holds press conference for foreign reporters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijani Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, held a press conference for foreign reporters at the Cultural Center of the embassy, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva stated that Azerbaijan, which regained its independence in the early 1990s, faced the aggression of Armenia, as a result of which 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory was occupied. She noted that the Armenian aggression caused one million Azerbaijanis to be expelled from their homeland, becoming refugees and internally displaced persons.

Abdullayeva informed the representatives of the media that Azerbaijan has always been striving for peace and has for 30 years tried to solve the problem of occupation of its territories through negotiations, while Armenia's position was anything but constructive. The former OSCE Minsk Group established for the settlement of the conflict did not make any progress during those 30 years.

She said that Armenia's provocation exhausted Azerbaijan's patience in 2020, forcing Azerbaijan to liberate its territories by military means. Speaking about the trilateral agreement signed between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia following Azerbaijan's victory, the ambassador said that Armenia does not comply with the conditions of the statement.

Azerbaijan is interested in establishing peace in the region and, continuing its efforts in this direction, has proposed that Armenia sign a five-point peace treaty, but Armenia continues to adhere to unconstructive position and is unable to realize Azerbaijan's victory, Abdullayeva said.

The ambassador also spoke about the work carried out by Azerbaijan to establish peace in the region.

Abdullayeva also gave detailed information on the situation around the Lachin-Khankendi road. She informed the journalists that the road is open. Abdullayeva noted that although the road was intended for humanitarian purposes, Armenia transported mines, weapons, and military personnel through the road to the territory of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the mine problem, the ambassador pointed out that there is evidence that the mines discovered on Azerbaijan's liberated lands recently, were manufactured in Armenia in 2021.

She mentioned that a group of Azerbaijanis is holding a peaceful protest against the illegal exploitation of mines and quarries belonging to Azerbaijan. Abdullayeva noted that Azerbaijan cannot allow the transfer of Armenian soldiers, weapons, and mines to its territories. She stressed that Armenia is spreading false information about the situation around the Lachin-Khankendi road in order to continue its illegal activities.

Then Abdullayeva held the Q$A session with the reporters.

In conclusion, foreign reporters got acquainted with the exhibits in the Cultural Center of the Embassy, telling about Azerbaijani history and culture.