Terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran – attempt to impede normalization process in S. Caucasus – foreign experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Foreign experts and journalists regard the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran as an attempt to impede the normalization process in the South Caucasus, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

UK journalist and expert Nell Watson, CEO of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy Rachel Avraham, Director of the International Council for Diplomacy and Dialogue in France Eric Gozlan, President of ABRAJINTER (Brazilian Association of Journalists and Comunicators in the International and Diplomatic Area Fabiana Ceyhan rebuked this terrorist act and expressed condolences to the family of Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asqarov, who died while ensuring the embassy's security on January 27, 2023.

Nell Watson believes that Iran is against any prospects of normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, as this will make Azerbaijan even stronger in the region. The Iranian regime opposes the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance and strong Azerbaijan-Israel ties as well.

"Iran doesn't respect international laws and organizations," he added.

Avraham noted that this brutal attack is yet another example of Iran being a patron of terrorism.

"Iran attacked the US embassy in 1979, the Israeli embassy in Argentina in 1992, and the Azerbaijani embassy in 2023," she stated.

Gozlan, in his turn, noted that those who have no arguments and refuse peace resort to terror.

He added that some people do not want peace in the Caucasus, and this incident, first of all, indicates the participation of Iran in this.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.