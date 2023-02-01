Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense meets Turkish consul general to Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev has met with the newly appointed Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye to Ganja Recep Oztop, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Welcoming the guest, Lieutenant General Afandiyev congratulated him on his new appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

The Azerbaijani official emphasized that Azerbaijan-Türkiye military cooperation is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

Oztop thanked for the sincere welcome and expressed confidence that bilateral collaboration will develop in the future.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest as well.