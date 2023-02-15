Normalization process in South Caucasus continues – Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The normalization process in the South Caucasus is underway, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference, following the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Ankara, Trend reports.

"The normalization of Armenia's relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan will promote regional peace and stability. Sincere steps taken by our countries will ensure sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, and the regional stability will also affect the economic development," Cavusoglu said.

It isn't the first time that Turkish officials emphasize the necessity for Armenia to shake the hand of peace held out by Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin stated that Türkiye sees progress in the normalization of relations with Armenia. He said that Türkiye will continue, in conjunction with Azerbaijan, to make Armenia a stakeholder in peace.

On Feb. 5, Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus said that the Turkish Foreign Ministry was negotiating with the Armenian side on the opening of the border. He also added that the opening of the Türkiye-Armenia border would be possible taking Azerbaijan's interest into account.