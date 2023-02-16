Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency offers consulting services at Baku SME house

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan offers consulting services to applicants on the registration of inventions, utility models, industrial designs, trademarks, geographical indications, and author's work at the “Baku SME house”, Trend reports.

Along with this, SMEs applying to the house are recommended to submit documents on obtaining a patent, registration of trademarks and geographical indications in the"Open Target for Patent and Trademarks" (PANAH) digital information system, operating in the Intellectual Property Agency. If necessary, the house is providing assistance in uploading documents to this system.

The “Baku SME house” is a single center for providing business services, which was opened on January 6, 2023 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. It serves entrepreneurs from Monday through Friday from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4). Here entrepreneurs are provided with more than 250 services by nearly 50 public and private organizations.

Business entities can contact the “Baku SME house” for services related to business registration, tax issues, licenses, certificates of food origin and safety, permits for various activities, customs services, an extract from the state property register, subsidies for the agricultural sector, permission for advertising in open spaces, utilities, banking, insurance, leasing, etc., necessary for entrepreneurial activity.