Azerbaijan and Armenia need to demonstrate that transition from long-lasting stand of mutual hatred and hostility must end - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan and Armenia need to demonstrate that the transition from the long-lasting stand of mutual hatred and hostility must end, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"We are now working on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Hopefully, we would conclude it sooner than later. And I think that could be a good example how countries which had serious historical disagreements can get together and turn the page of hostility," President Ilham Aliyev said.