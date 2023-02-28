Azerbaijani military units conduct training for de-mining operations (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 28. Currently, Azerbaijani military units are holding training for humanitarian de-mining, clearing of combat areas, and international mine action, said Chief Specialist of the Department of Operational Management, Training and Methodological Support of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Musa Mammadov, Trend reports from the scene.

According to him, in the post-war period, international mine clearance activities expanded in Azerbaijan.

"Organizations engaged in mine clearance should work in such a way that, in the end, the population could live peacefully in these territories. For this reason, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action is trying to effectively fulfill its responsibilities," he said.

He also added that Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency is one of the most experienced organizations in the field of international mine action. "It also exchanges experience with other organizations in this field. For this reason, we are organizing exercises, as well as increasing the number of trained personnel and training facilities," Mammadov said.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.