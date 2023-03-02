Serbia supports initiatives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev within NAM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. First Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia Ivica Dacic thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for organizing the Summit and for his involvement in resolving the issues to be discussed, Trend reports.

Dacic made the remark at the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 in Baku.

"We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's initiatives aimed at the development of African as well as developing island countries," he said.

He noted that the Summit is of special importance for Serbia, given the role that Belgrade played in the formation of the organization in 1961. The representative of Serbia noted that the platform organized by Baku is an opportunity to move forward in solving an important challenge of our time – a global pandemic.

In conclusion, Dacic noted the importance of the peaceful coexistence of peoples and the inadmissibility of the emergence of tension.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.