Western Azerbaijan Community sends letter to Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Western Azerbaijan Community has sent a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Community told Trend.

Western Azerbaijan Community has developed a concept of safe and dignified return based on international law. The Community is determined to achieve the return process by peaceful means and has chosen the path of dialogue for its implementation.

In this context, the Community brings its position through political and diplomatic channels to international organizations and other states.

Undoubtedly, an important part of the return process, which should be carried out in the political plane, should be a dialogue with the Armenian government.

"Along with preserving the great troubles caused to us by the Armenian side in memory, we understand that the way to ensure peace lies through dialogue. In this regard, the Community has sent a letter to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in which it called on him to start a dialogue on the issue of return," the Community said.

Also, the Community, noting that it is always ready for dialogue with the Armenian government on issues of mutual interest, emphasizes that rights of Azerbaijanis in the process of return should be ensured within the framework of an appropriate international mechanism.

"In the name of justice and reconciliation, we have chosen a peaceful approach based on human rights and reintegration, and appealed directly to the Armenian government with a call for dialogue. Now the Armenian government must respond to this and start a dialogue with good intentions, putting an end to the injustice it has been subjecting Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes by the Armenian side for decades. The community will resolutely continue its peaceful efforts on the basis of international law to ensure the right of the exiled Azerbaijanis to return," the message reads.