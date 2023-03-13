Azerbaijani Ombudsman prepares report following investigation of mass graves in Edilli village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva continues to inform the international community about the facts of gross violations of international humanitarian law as a result of Armenia's policy towards Azerbaijanis, based on ethnic hatred, the Ombudsman’s Office told Trend.

The Ombudsman’s Office reminded that during the first Karabakh war (1988-1994), numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed against Azerbaijanis captured and taken hostage by Armenia, which is confirmed by the fact that in the Azerbaijani liberated territories, including Edilli village in the Khojavand district, mass graves of people killed using various cruel tortures were found.

In this regard, within the framework of the fact-finding mission of the Ombudsman, a specialized team consisting of employees of the Ombudsman's Office conducted an investigation at the site of mass graves in Edilli village and prepared a report containing irrefutable facts.

The report calls on international organizations to show a strong position on the adoption of urgent measures to clarify the fate of Azerbaijanis who went missing during the first Karabakh war, the transfer of survivors to Azerbaijan, the provision of accurate maps of the places of mass graves of persons killed during the period of captivity and hostage, maps of mined territories, as well as legal liability measures against the leadership of Armenia for these crimes.

The report has been addressed to international organizations, ombudsmen of foreign countries, as well as other international structures involved in the protection of human rights.

Edilli village was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.