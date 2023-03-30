During period of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Iran has never voiced accusations against Armenia - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. During the period of occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, the Iranian side has never voiced accusatory statements against Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in response to the complete slanderous statements of the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran Kiyumars Heydari addressed to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Armenia kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation for 30 years. As a result of this military aggression, a 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border was also occupied. However, the Iranian side has never made accusatory statements against Armenia. Today it's no secret to anyone that if Armenia has two main allies in the world, then one of them is France, and the second is Iran," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.