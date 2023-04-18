Beijing hosts presentation of poems book of Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP in Chinese (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The presentation of the collection of poems "Life is given once" of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, published in Chinese, was held on April 17 in Beijing, Trend reports.

The presentation was held with the joint organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the China International Publishing Group (CIPG) and the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the CIPG Chen Shi appreciated the publication of the collection as an excellent example of successful cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in humanitarian sphere.

As Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Akram Zeynalli noted, such cultural and humanitarian initiatives bring together the peoples of Azerbaijan and China and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Zeynalli expressed confidence that this publication will help readers to become more familiar with Azerbaijani culture and will contribute to the implementation of new interesting projects in the future.

President of the China Minority Literary Association, well-known poet Jidi Majia noted in his speech that Leyla Aliyeva's poetry is lyrical and at the same time filled with deep philosophical meaning.

"Reading her poems, we become witnesses of how the traditions of lyrics, laid down by poets of different eras, are passing into our modernity," he said.

Then, graduates of the Beijing Foreign Studies University, who studied in the specialty of the Azerbaijani language, read Leyla Aliyeva's poems in Chinese.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation translated the books of Azerbaijani poets and writers into Chinese for the first time. At a meeting between the Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Chen Shi, issues related to the translation of works of Azerbaijani poets and writers into Chinese in the future were discussed.