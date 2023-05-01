Direct dialogue through diplomacy is key to achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - US State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Direct dialogue through diplomacy is a key to achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vedant Patel, US State Department Deputy Spokesman, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

“The US is pleased to be hosting foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to facilitate negotiations this week, as they work together to pursue a peaceful future of the South Caucasus region. Secretary Blinken was honored to welcome the foreign ministers and attend the opening plenary session this morning at the George Shultz National Foreing Affairs Training Center. The Secretary believes that direct dialogue is a key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace. It is something that we will continue to pay attention to,” he said.

Patel believes that peace is possible between these two counties and “we are glad to be welcoming them”.

“The way to be prescriptive is up to these countries. Ultimately,

we believe that peace is possible in the South Caucasus and we’re looking for peace and stability between these two countries. We think that direct dialogue through diplomacy is key here,” he added.

Following the trilateral meeting with the participation of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the bilateral meeting of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan was held at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.