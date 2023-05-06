Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani MPs to hold meetings in European Parliament

Politics Materials 6 May 2023 14:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MPs to hold meetings in European Parliament

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A group of Azerbaijani members of Parliament will pay a visit to France's Strasbourg on May 8, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) told Trend.

Head of the delegation to the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Tural Ganjaliyev, as well as members of the delegation Sevil Mikayilova and Nurlan Hasanov will hold a number of meetings with official representatives of the European Parliament.

The meetings will include an exchange of views on strengthening mutual cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

According to the source, the visit will end on May 12.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more