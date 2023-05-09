Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel meets with Chair of Israel-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group

Politics Materials 9 May 2023 19:14 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov has met with Member of the Knesset and Chair of Israel-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group ⁦Vladimir Beliak, the ambassador wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Had a productive meeting with Member of the Knesset and Chair of Israel-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group ⁦Vladimir Beliak. Discussed our bilateral ties and stressed the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation," the publication says.

