US State Department on issue of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Politics Materials 12 May 2023 04:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The issue of a very important peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an issue that the US State Department will continue to remain deeply engaged on, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We believe that there is a clear path forward. We obviously were happy to host these two countries at the beginning of May," he said.

Vedant Patel believes that talks were fruitful and laid the groundwork for a continuation of these talks beginning in Brussels, and we’ll let that process play out.

