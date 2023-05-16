Trilateral meeting in Brussels is important step forward - US Department of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The trilateral meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel in Brussels on May 14 is an important step forward, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"The U.S. was not a party to these talks. But as a follow-on to the talks that we hosted in Arlington, we continue to believe that these are important steps forward as we continue to find that a durable peace is possible between these two countries," he said.