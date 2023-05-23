Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to Kenya - decree (UPDATE)

Added details, first publication at 14:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Sultan Hajiyev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kenya, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Sultan Hajiyev was also appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN office in Nairobi with residence in Nairobi by another decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.