BAKU, Azerbaijani, May 30. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Moreover, the third round of bilateral political consultations of the countries will be held in the country's capital Baku from May 30 through June 1, 2023 with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

According to the information, the meetings provide for the discussion of bilateral and regional issues, as well as the signing of a number of documents.