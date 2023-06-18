President Ilham Aliyev’s gifted carpet embellishes Israeli President’s office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Jerusalem Post, an Israeli English-language newspaper with a wide readership worldwide, has paid special attention to the carpet that was gifted by President Ilham Aliyev during the official visit of President of Israel Isaac Herzog to Azerbaijan on May 30, Trend reports.

The author highlights that distinguished guests of President Herzog will have the opportunity to see this beautifully woven carpet during their private meetings with him.

The article notes that Israel and Azerbaijan have maintained close relations at various levels for many years, and this gift serves as another testament to the mutual respect and esteem between the leaders of the two countries.