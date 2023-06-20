Opening of all communications to contribute to peace, stability in region - Azerbaijan's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The opening of all communications will greatly contribute to ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the Caspian Connectivity Conference organized by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) during his working visit to the UK, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Noting that the volume of transit through Azerbaijan increased by 75 percent in 2022, the minister expressed confidence that the opening of all communications will also contribute to a significant increase in trade and transport.

In this context, Bayramov noted the importance of the Zangazur Corridor, an initiative which is coming to the forefront and can further strengthen connectivity within the Middle Corridor.

The minister also informed about the obstacles posed by Armenia to the opening of communications, despite the efforts made.

Proposed by the Azerbaijani side, Zangazur Corridor aims to establish a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This corridor emerged as part of the trilateral agreement signed between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia in 2020 [following the second Karabakh war]. One point of the agreement outlined Armenia's commitment to ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan, facilitating unrestricted movement of people, vehicles, and goods in both directions.