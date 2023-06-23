The task of further strengthening our Army remains number one priority - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “The task of further strengthening our Army remains the number one priority,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“Comprehensive measures are being taken to achieve this. After the Patriotic War, the process of purchasing new weapons has continued, many contracts have already been signed – for new unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range missiles for our country – the missiles that have great destructive power and high precision,” the head of state underlined.