Azerbaijani FM meets with Head of ICRC Representative Office in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Representative Office in Azerbaijan Dragana Kojic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Issues of cooperation between the ICRC and Azerbaijan, the situation around the Lachin road, as well as issues of the ICRC's activities in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi district, were discussed.

Bayramov, in connection with the situation surrounding the activities of the Lachin border checkpoint, noted that after its opening, appropriate conditions were created for a transparent, safe, and orderly transition of Armenian residents in both directions on a daily basis, hundreds of Armenian residents have been provided with the transition since April 23.

Having witnessed normal communication between Armenian residents and Azerbaijani border guards, Armenia, unable to accept this process, fired at the checkpoint on June 15, which became an obstacle to safe passage through it.

The Azerbaijani side is currently taking appropriate measures to investigate this attack by Armenia, which has become an obstacle to safe passage through the border checkpoint.

The need was pointed out, at the same time, for Armenia to provide appropriate guarantees to the Azerbaijani side that such provocations will not be repeated in the future.

Along with taking the necessary measures, the Azerbaijani side expressed readiness through the ICRC to provide the Armenian residents with the opportunity to cross the border checkpoint for medical purposes and provide the necessary medical supplies.

In connection with the current situation, as for other supply needs of the Armenian residents, the Azerbaijani side has the opportunity to provide assistance through the ICRC using the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.