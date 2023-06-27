Second Karabakh War could have been avoided if Yerevan had recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan -Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Second Karabakh War in 2020 could have been avoided if Yerevan had recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of the commission to investigate the circumstances of the Karabakh war, Trend reports.

The Armenian PM added that by August 2020, he was assured that the army was ready to fulfill its tasks, although "it will be very difficult."

And all this is said by Pashinyan with his rhetoric and his actions, who did everything to provoke a war.

His country did nothing to avoid war, on the contrary, resorted to provocations, to which a harsh response was given, the Armenian army was defeated, the occupiers were eliminated, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.