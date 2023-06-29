Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar, Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Units of the Armenian armed forces, from positions in the direction of Istisu and Yukhari Shorja settlements of the Basarkechyar region and Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zaylik and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar district, as well as Heydarabad settlement of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Sadarak district from 22:35 to 23:15 (GMT +4) on June 28, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

"Besides, from 23:55 June 28 to 00:50 June 29, members of the Armenian armed formations [remaining contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with the trilateral statement], opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Shusha district from small arms," the ministry said.

"Adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army," the ministry said.