Baku hosts NATO-Azerbaijan expert staff talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. According to the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2023, Baku hosted Expert Staff Talks with NATO representatives, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, the delegation led by Major General Stefan Fix, Headquarters Joint Force Command Brunssum (JFC Brunssum) Deputy Chief of Staff for Support visited the International Military Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, Colonel Mahir Bayramov spoke about the positive development of Azerbaijani-NATO relations, successful reforms in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the contribution of the Azerbaijan Army to peacekeeping operations.

Stating that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the Alliance, Major General S.Fix noted that the active participation of Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel in NATO programs is highly appreciated.

At the Expert Staff Talks, initial agreement was reached on the plan of activities for the next year.