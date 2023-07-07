Albania and Azerbaijan are closely linked through cooperation in the energy sector - Bajram Begaj

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Albania and Azerbaijan are closely linked through cooperation in the energy sector. TAP is already a consolidated success story, President of Albania Bajram Begaj said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Albania's benefits from the TAP have been numerous from both economic point of view but also in terms of strengthening the Albanian strategic weight as a gateway and the regional hub for the energy. The Ionian Adriatic Gas Pipeline Gas Pipeline will contribute even more to Albanians role as a gas distributor in the region. I re-iterated to President Aliyev Albania's willingness to take quick steps in the framework of gasification of the country in close cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Albania as a gas transit country is already a reality. We set ourselves an objective to make Albania the country, which transmits and receives gas. Our country is committed to achieving it and deepening the cooperation. I emphasize to President Aliyev that Albania welcomes the increased attention of Azerbaijan in the development of regional energy projects, which will bring the countries of the Western Balkan even closer, and at the same time, will strengthen their energy security position," the Albanian President pointed out.