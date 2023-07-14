Armenian elderly woman thanks Azerbaijanis while passing Lachin checkpoint (VDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan at a very high level continues to carry out the free passage of people of Armenian origin through the Lachin border checkpoint, established at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The new video footage received by Trend shows how an Armenian elderly woman thanks Azerbaijani servicemen, while being escorted to an ICRC car.

The Armenian residents of Karabakh have so far been passing the border checkpoint freely and safely, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles and difficulties in the passage of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the border checkpoint.

At the same time, the footage once again shows that the Azerbaijani border guards not only treat the Armenian residents of Karabakh politely, but also do not distinguish between the representatives of which people stand in front of them.

It should be noted that the Armenian side, seeking to slow down the peace talks with Azerbaijan, to slow down the process, raises the issue of security of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region at almost every step, allegedly expressing its concern in order to draw the attention of the international community to this issue.

However, the mentioned footage clearly shows that the greatest security for the ethnic Armenians of Karabakh will be possible when they, as citizens of Azerbaijan, live within its laws.

VIDEO:

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.