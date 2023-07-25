Russia interested in peace, stability in South Caucasus - FM Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Russia is interested in peace and stability in the South Caucasus Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

“We just had separate bilateral talks. Now the three of us will continue our efforts to implement the tasks that follow from the agreements between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia in a broader sense regarding the tasks of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan," Lavrov noted.

"We stand for full respect and implementation of all these trilateral agreements. We'll continue, with the consent of the parties, our efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation,” he added.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.