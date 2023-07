BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Claims against Azerbaijan regarding the Lachin-Khankendi road are unfair, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"The Lachin-Khankendi road is Azerbaijani territory. Azerbaijan has the right to take any actions it deems necessary on its own land," he noted.

Will be updated