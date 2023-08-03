OIC hails Azerbaijan's proposal on using Aghdam-Khankendi road by Armenian residents of Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries) General Secretariat has welcomed Azerbaijan's proposal to use Aghdam-Khankendi route for the transportation of cargo larger than medical products for Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports citing the OIC.

Besides, the General Secretariat, recognizing the legitimate decisions by Azerbaijan to establish border checkpoints on its territory, in response to security threats and in line with principles and norms of international law, has also welcomed the facilitation provided by Azerbaijan to use the Lachin-Khankendi road for medical purposes by the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

"Such initiatives would further contribute to the reintegration of the residents into Azerbaijani society," the OIC said.

The General Secretariat also called on Armenia to refrain from any provocative actions, and support the utilization of Aghdam-Khankendi as well as other routes proposed by Azerbaijan to meet the needs of the Armenian population.

The OIC General Secretariat underscored the need to move forward on the path of peace and to take necessary steps to strengthen security and stability in the region.

The issue of transportation of humanitarian goods for the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the direction of Aghdam-Khankendi was discussed during the meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel in Brussels on July 15.

Armenia continues to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Armenian residents of Karabakh via the Aghdam-Khankendi route, organizes so-called "public protests" against the use of alternative routes for the delivery of goods and services, and recklessly utilizes the residents to implement its harmful policy based on ethnic and racial hatred.