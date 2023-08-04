Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Georgian PM

Politics Materials 4 August 2023 17:12 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports.

The PM expressed regret and deep condolences for the reported loss of life as a result of a landslide in western Georgia.

"I wish recovery to the wounded and speedy elimination of the consequences of the natural disaster," he said.

The landslide occurred in the resort area of Shovi in western Georgia on August 3.

Currently, the bodies of six victims have been found. More than 200 people were evacuated from the territory by helicopter.

