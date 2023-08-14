Promotion by Spain of illegal Armenian separatist regime in sovereign territory of Azerbaijan - unacceptable, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Promotion by Spain of an illegal separatist regime created by Armenia in sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is unacceptable, Spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

“It is strange to see a country to fight separatism in its territory while supporting separatism in other countries. Promotion by Spain of an illegal separatist regime created by Armenia in sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is unacceptable. We strongly condemn this non-constructive approach,” Aykhan Hajizade wrote on his X (Twitter) page.

The embassy of Spain in Russia announced the provision of assistance to the Armenian separatists in Karabakh.

The embassy of Spain in a publication in X (Twitter) stated that financial and social support will be provided to 250 families.

Moreover, in the publication, the state agency used the so-called "flag" of the Karabakh separatists.