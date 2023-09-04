Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister embarks on visit to Hungary

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a visit to Hungary, Trend reports via the ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian strategic dialog. In addition, Jeyhun Bayramov will hold meetings with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and other high-ranking officials.

The minister will also address a conference of Hungarian diplomatic mission heads within the framework of the visit.

