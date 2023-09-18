Azerbaijan reveals burial place of national hero (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The burial place of the national hero of Azerbaijan, Riyad Ahmadov, who was considered to be a missing person, has been revealed, the head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service and Chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

Naghiyev made the remark at the "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons" conference.

The remains of 10 more Azerbaijani citizens (nine military servicemen and one civilian) have been identified on the eve of the above conference.

Will be updated