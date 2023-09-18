First Karabakh War captive Azerbaijanis evilly smitten by Armenians - military prosecutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Armenians inhumanly treated Azerbaijanis captured and taken hostage during the first Karabakh war, subjecting them to cruel torture, Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said at the international conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons", Trend reports.

According to him, so far, the Armenian side has not provided any information about the fate of 3,890 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons is organizing an international conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons" in Baku on September 18 with the participation of former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including humanitarian organizations, as well as international political experts.