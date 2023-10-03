Identities of more Azerbaijani servicemen killed during anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The identities of five more Azerbaijani servicemen killed during anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh have been revealed, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has updated the list of Azerbaijani servicemen killed during the anti-terrorist activities.

As a result of successful local anti-terrorist activities conducted by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on September 19–20, 2023, the sovereignty of Azerbaijan was fully restored. During the local anti-terrorist activities, 192 servicemen of Azerbaijan's armed forces were killed. Among the dead servicemen, 180 were employees of the Ministry of Defense, and 12 were employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

One of the martyrs was a civilian. The identities of 11 people will be established by forensic medical examinations after forensic genetic examinations. Earlier, identities of six servicemen were revealed. In total, 511 servicemen and one civilian were wounded.