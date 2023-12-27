Azerbaijan presents plan of Giyasli, Salahli Kangarli villages of Aghdam district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham Aliyev, as part of his visit to Aghdam district on December 24, laid the foundation of several villages, two of which are Giyasli and Salahli Kangarli, Trend reports.

Giyasli village was designed in modern style with preservation of historical traditions. The total area of the village is about 400 hectares. It is planned to resettle 4,972 people there. A total of 1,323 private houses are planned to be built in the village.

At the first stage, 656 private houses will be built to resettle 2,546 people. A school for 540 pupils, two kindergartens for 180 places and other social facilities will be built in Giyasli village.

In order to save energy resources, alternative energy will be used in the village.

Another village of Aghdam - Salahli Kangarli has a total area of about 178 hectares. It is planned to resettle 1,376 people there. A total of 418 private houses will be built in the village according to the project (at the first stage - 150 houses for resettlement of 850 people).

Also, a school for 480 pupils, a kindergarten for 80 children and other social facilities will be built in the village.

