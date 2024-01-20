Azerbaijan CEC and Ombudsman's office elaborates joint action plan - Ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. A plan of joint actions of the Ombudsman's Office with the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has been drawn up, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said to reporters during her visit to Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports

According to Aliyeva, a number of events are envisaged in accordance with the action plan.

"The events have already been held in Baku, Ganja and Sheki. The next ones will be held in Guba and Nakhchivan. Trainings and exercises to ensure electoral rights will be continued," Aliyeva added.

To note, extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

