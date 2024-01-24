PACE's cry in vain: Azerbaijani delegation denied credential ratification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Just hours ago, the Azerbaijan Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has declared an end to its cooperation and presence within the organization.

After a blatant provocation against Azerbaijan, clearly demonstrated by their reluctance to greenlight the credentials of the country's delegation, there was no other choice but to call it quits on this pointless partnership.

After pondering for nearly two days on whether to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation, PACE, moments ago, collectively gave a thumbs-down, voting to kick out the delegation with 76 in favor, 10 against, and 4 abstentions.

What's the point of this vote, especially after the Azerbaijani delegation voluntarily exited the Council of Europe? What's this organization trying to prove and to whom? PACE has always aimed to be a hub for dialogue among parliamentarians from different countries, grounded in mutual respect and equal terms. But where did all that ethos disappear to? When it came to Azerbaijan, what constructive moves did the organization make?

For nineteen years, from 2001 to 2020, PACE failed miserably in holding the aggressor state, Armenia, accountable for actions that go against the fundamental values and principles of the Council of Europe. This especially rings true regarding the blatant disregard for the human rights of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons subjected to ethnic cleansing.

The answer is plain and simple. They couldn't stomach Azerbaijan's victory after 30 years of injustice. The smear campaign against Azerbaijan, fueled by Armenians and their friends in Europe, has been running for over three years. Today, certain biased factions within PACE are twisting its core principles to push forward their narrow agendas. Political corruption, discrimination, ethnic and religious animosity, double standards, arrogance, and chauvinism are now the norm within PACE.

Here's a straightforward truth for European parliamentarians – vote for or against, it won't slow down Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan will keep forging ahead, working towards establishing lasting peace in the region, developing the liberated territories, and forming successful relationships with partners who truly deserve it.