Unity - cornerstone of strength for countries in region, says president of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Unity is the cornerstone of strength for the countries in the region, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an event in Turkish Sakarya, Trend reports.

"For many years, the territories of Azerbaijan, including its integral part Karabakh, have endured occupation. Tragic massacres have taken place in these occupied regions, notably in Khojaly. Despite these atrocities, the international community remained inactive," said the president.

He noted that the strength of the countries in the region derives from unity.

"If Türkiey and the Turkic people aspire to live peacefully and securely in our homelands, our future endeavors are clear. We must possess a robust defense industry and a formidable military across land, sea, and air," Erdogan noted.

