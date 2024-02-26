Khojaly genocide - one of the most heinous crimes against humanity - Austrian Das Fazit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Austrian dasfazit.at online newspaper published an article dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"Armenian terrorists committed one of the most heinous crimes against humanity 32 years ago - the Khojaly genocide. Khojaly - once a peaceful Azerbaijani town was occupied on the night from February 25 to 26, 1992. During the occupation, Armenian terrorists killed 613 peaceful residents of the town. Among the victims were old men, women, and children," the article reads.

The article emphasizes that no sanctions were imposed on Armenia for these crimes, neither by the US nor the European Union. On the contrary, in 1992 (the same year Armenian terrorists committed genocide in Khojaly), the US adopted the 907th amendment to the Constitution against Azerbaijan.

"Under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan won the Second Karabakh War and carried out anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. This way, Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity were fully restored. On October 15 last year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the national flag in Khojaly. This was a historic event, the restoration of justice, the beginning of a new, peaceful life in the city, which had survived the beastly glare of Armenian terrorism.

Hundreds of houses in Khojaly are undergoing large-scale repair and reconstruction works, which are at the stage of completion (all utilities, drinking water, sewerage, electricity, and main lines of the city). And very soon the resettlement of Khojaly residents will begin. During the first six months of this year, it is planned to resettle 50 families in the city. And this will be another Great Victory of the Azerbaijani people," the article stated.

