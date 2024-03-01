Albanian Prime Minister concludes working visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama's working visit to Azerbaijan has completed, Trend reports.

In honor of Prime Minister Edi Rama, a guard of honor was formed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where both countries' national flags were flying.



Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials escorted the Albanian Prime Minister to the airport.

